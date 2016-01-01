Overview

Dr. Karen Askari, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universidad Del Norte and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital Miramar.



Dr. Askari works at Memorial Division of Endocrinology in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.