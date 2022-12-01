Dr. Karen Ashby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Ashby, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Ashby, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Locations
University Hospitals5850 Landerbrook Dr Ste 300, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 720-3250
Uh Rainbow Pediatric Dentistry5805 Euclid Ave Fl 2, Cleveland, OH 44103 Directions (216) 675-6650
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I ended up seeing Dr. Ashby because my original OB was near impossible to get into and I had some issues come up in my first trimester that I didn’t feel like waiting 3 weeks to talk to someone about. I’ve seen her 2x now and am officially switching to her to deliver. My first OB I found because she had excellent reviews, but honestly wasn’t too impressed upon meeting her. She was quiet, and not very friendly. I didn’t get the impression that she wanted to be there or establish any kind of relationship with myself or my husband - which after a miscarriage with baby #1 was not what we needed. Dr. Ashby is the complete opposite. While yes, the appointments are quick, they were with OB #1 as well - I think that’s just how they do things these days. She is so personable, even bubbly - she completely put me at ease. I go in with a list of questions prepared and have never felt like an annoyance or rushed. We really like her and the whole team of nurses/ultrasound techs etc. at MacDonald.
About Dr. Karen Ashby, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1730104092
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.