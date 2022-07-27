Dr. Karen Ashbeck, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashbeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Ashbeck, DO
Overview
Dr. Karen Ashbeck, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They graduated from Des Moines University -Osteopathic and Podiatric Medicine-Health Sciences and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Ashbeck works at
Locations
-
1
Women's Health Care Associates7720 S Broadway Ste 440, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 963-0133
-
2
Sky Ridge Primary Care - Lone Tree10107 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0134
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashbeck?
I love Dr. Ashbeck. I have seen her for 16 years and she delivered both my children. She treats us like family, and has been a wonderful source of advice, support and comfort over the years. She is an excellent doctor and advisor.
About Dr. Karen Ashbeck, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1043399215
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital
- Des Moines University -Osteopathic and Podiatric Medicine-Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashbeck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashbeck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashbeck works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashbeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.