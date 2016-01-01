Dr. Karen Altmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Altmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Altmann, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Children'S Hospital Boston|Columbia P&amp;s Med Center
- Columbia P&amp;S Med Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Dr. Altmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altmann has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Ventricular Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
