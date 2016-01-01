Overview

Dr. Karen Altmann, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Altmann works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Ventricular Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.