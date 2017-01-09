See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Karen Allsup, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karen Allsup, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Allsup works at Alamo Ranch Counseling & Wellness Pllc in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alamo Ranch Counseling & Wellness Pllc
    3303 Rogers Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 547-4700
  2. 2
    Karen Allsup MD PA
    11212 State Highway 151 Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 520-7160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
  • Metropolitan Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Preeclampsia
Gestational Diabetes
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Preeclampsia
Gestational Diabetes

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Karen Allsup, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871521823
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Allsup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allsup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allsup has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allsup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allsup works at Alamo Ranch Counseling & Wellness Pllc in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Allsup’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Allsup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allsup.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allsup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allsup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

