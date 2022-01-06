Dr. Karen Alfonso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Alfonso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Alfonso, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UC Davis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Alfonso works at
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group - Torrance22719 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alfonso?
Dr. Alfonso is a great doctor! She's very understanding and listens to your concerns. She takes time with my kids to help them with their health issues! She is very knowledgable. Apart from her role as a doctor she is a nice person. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Karen Alfonso, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1316228729
Education & Certifications
- CHOC Children's - Children's Hospital of Orange County
- UC Davis School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alfonso has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfonso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alfonso using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alfonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alfonso works at
Dr. Alfonso speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfonso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfonso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alfonso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alfonso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.