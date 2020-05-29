Dr. Karen Acevedo-Mogharbel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acevedo-Mogharbel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Acevedo-Mogharbel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Acevedo-Mogharbel, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
East Valley Primary Care LLC3035 S Ellsworth Rd Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85212 Directions (480) 736-1777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Mogharbal since she first opened her practice many years ago. I couldn’t be more pleased with her. She is smart, professional, easy to talk to and explains everything well.
About Dr. Karen Acevedo-Mogharbel, DO
- Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1245222074
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acevedo-Mogharbel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acevedo-Mogharbel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acevedo-Mogharbel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acevedo-Mogharbel speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Acevedo-Mogharbel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acevedo-Mogharbel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acevedo-Mogharbel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acevedo-Mogharbel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.