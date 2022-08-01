Dr. Karel Rodriguez Milian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez Milian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karel Rodriguez Milian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karel Rodriguez Milian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hialeah, FL.
Locations
Healing Touch C&C Inc4385 W 16th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 824-0637Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very good communication between patient-doctor, listens patiently also takes control of medications, Not increasing them if it is not necessary. I highly recommend him for being a good psychiatrist.
About Dr. Karel Rodriguez Milian, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1366804072
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
