Dr. Karel Dicke, MD

Dr. Karel Dicke, MD

Hematology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Karel Dicke, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Arlington, TX. 

Dr. Dicke works at Texas Oncology in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Hemo Onc
    906 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 261-4906

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 16, 2019
    Dr. Dicke is an excellent example of what other Doctors should aspire to be. 2005 I went to a doctor who followed protocol. Dr. Dicke was recommended by my cousin in 2010. He saved my life not just physically but emotionally. He doesn’t pull punches. Tells you how it is and what’s going to be done. My condition is aggressive. Needless to say I’m still here in 2019. I’m now MBC however, I live a quality life because of a caring Man who is my Doctor, friend & I consider family. Rare, Very Rare
    KJL in Arlington , TX — Feb 16, 2019
    About Dr. Karel Dicke, MD

    Hematology
    • Hematology
    English, Dutch
    • English, Dutch
    1427059500
    • 1427059500
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karel Dicke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dicke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dicke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dicke has seen patients for Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dicke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dicke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dicke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

