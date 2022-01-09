Dr. Sassi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kareem Sassi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kareem Sassi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Sassi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-7375
-
2
Santa Monica UCLA Gastroenterology1223 16th St Ste 3100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-6240
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sassi?
Dr. Sassi diagnosed and has helped me manage my ulcerated colitis with excellent care, sensitivity and knowledge. He replies to my questions on " My Chart" within a day or two. Thank you for your patience
About Dr. Kareem Sassi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1164723839
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sassi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sassi works at
Dr. Sassi has seen patients for Enteritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sassi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sassi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sassi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.