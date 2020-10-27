Dr. Kareem Khozaim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khozaim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kareem Khozaim, MD
Overview
Dr. Kareem Khozaim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hilo, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.

Locations
Hilo Women's Health Center73 Puuhonu Pl Ste 204, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 333-3500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience. Thorough, and thoroughly calming vibe. Listened, took his time, and was totally respectful.
About Dr. Kareem Khozaim, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khozaim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khozaim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khozaim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khozaim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khozaim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khozaim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khozaim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.