Overview

Dr. Kareem Gadelmola, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Gadelmola works at Pediatrix Cardiology of Houston in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.