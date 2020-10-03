See All General Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Kareem Abu-Elmagd, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kareem Abu-Elmagd, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANSOURAH / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Abu-Elmagd works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 445-8876
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open

Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 03, 2020
    This MD saved my life. A Liver transplant followed by a colovesical fistula repair. Great sense of humor. I was a Very high risk patient given my co-morbidities. I'll never be able to express how thankful I am for his saving my life. Thank you Dr. Kareem, John
    — Oct 03, 2020
    About Dr. Kareem Abu-Elmagd, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598736902
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MANSOURAH / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
