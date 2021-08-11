Overview

Dr. Karanjit Singh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy General Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

