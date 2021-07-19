Overview

Dr. Karandeep Shergill, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Longs, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Shergill works at Carolina Health Specialists in Longs, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.