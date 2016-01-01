Overview

Dr. Karanbir Brar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. Bernardine Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, St. John's Regional Medical Center and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Brar works at Tri-City Primary Care Medical Group, Inc. in Vista, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.