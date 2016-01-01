- FindCare
- Dr. Karanbir Brar, MD
Dr. Karanbir Brar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karanbir Brar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. Bernardine Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, St. John's Regional Medical Center and Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Brar works at
Locations
-
1
Tri-City Primary Care Medical Group, Inc.1926 Via Ctr, Vista, CA 92081 Directions (760) 940-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
