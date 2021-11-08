See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Decatur, GA
Dr. Karan Verma, MD

Pain Management
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karan Verma, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Decatur, GA. They graduated from McGill University, Montreal, Quebec and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.

Dr. Verma works at Atlanta Vamc in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Atlanta Vamc
    Atlanta Vamc
250 N Arcadia Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 297-1540

  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Nov 08, 2021
    Great listener and good bedside manner. Dr. Vernal Knows what treatment is needed after evaluation. He is Kind and compassionate. He knows all his patients by their name. He treated me for pain management of back and knees and I feel great.
    Hortance Terry — Nov 08, 2021
    About Dr. Karan Verma, MD

    • Pain Management
    • English
    • 1396010484
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center In Los Angles, Ca
    • University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine/ Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • McGill University, Montreal, Quebec
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karan Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Verma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Verma accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Verma has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.