Dr. Karan Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karan Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karan Singh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Ocua - Mag23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 500, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 855-1101
-
2
La Paz Office25200 La Paz Rd Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 855-1101
-
3
Orange County Urology Assocs26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 350, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 855-1101
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Monarch Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Very nice staff and they work as quickly but thoughtfully to everyone's needs and concerns about their health
About Dr. Karan Singh, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1700841970
Education & Certifications
- Ucsd Medical Center-Hillcrest
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Uc Riverside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.