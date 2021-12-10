Overview

Dr. Karan Singh, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from Manipal College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Singh works at Western Kentucky Heart and Lung in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.