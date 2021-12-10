Dr. Karan Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karan Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karan Singh, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from Manipal College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Western Kentucky Heart and Lung825 2nd Ave Ste B1, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 449-0033
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
He’s an excellent doctor and very thorough. Great bedside manners. Very kind!
About Dr. Karan Singh, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1265797161
Education & Certifications
- Donald and Barbara Zucker School Of Medicine/Hofstra Northwell|Northwell Health
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Manipal College Of Medical Sciences
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.