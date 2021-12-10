See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Bowling Green, KY
Dr. Karan Singh, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karan Singh, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from Manipal College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.

Dr. Singh works at Western Kentucky Heart and Lung in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Western Kentucky Heart and Lung
    825 2nd Ave Ste B1, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 449-0033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
  • The Medical Center At Bowling Green

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Emphysema
Pneumonia
Respiratory Management
Sleep Apnea
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Cough
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Respiratory Failure
Secondary Malignancies
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Thoracentesis
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Respiratory Diseases
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Alkalosis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Blastomycosis
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Crohn's Disease
Cryptococcosis
Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy
Gallstones
Goodpasture's Disease
Histoplasmosis
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lung Abscess
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pleural Effusion and PleurX® Catheter Placement
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Function Test
Pulmonary Hypertension
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Study
Swine Flu
Tuberculosis
Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 10, 2021
    He’s an excellent doctor and very thorough. Great bedside manners. Very kind!
    Valerie Burton — Dec 10, 2021
    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    • 1265797161
    Education & Certifications

    • Donald and Barbara Zucker School Of Medicine/Hofstra Northwell|Northwell Health
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    • Manipal College Of Medical Sciences
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karan Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at Western Kentucky Heart and Lung in Bowling Green, KY. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

