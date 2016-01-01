Dr. Karan Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karan Shah, MD
Dr. Karan Shah, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099
Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
Accepts most major Health Plans.
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Humana
Radiation Oncology
17 years of experience
English
NPI: 1477865582
Loyola University Hospital
LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
