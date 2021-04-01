Overview

Dr. Karan Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania U and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Reddy works at Florida Cardiology in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.