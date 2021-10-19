Dr. Karan Randhava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randhava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karan Randhava, MD
Overview
Dr. Karan Randhava, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Randhava works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anthony Cull3810 SE Division St Ste C, Portland, OR 97202 Directions (503) 376-7114
- 2 1235 SE Morrison St Ste 100, Portland, OR 97214 Directions (503) 376-7114
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Randhava?
I recommend Dr. Randhava to everyone I know and don't know. I couldn't disagree more with a previous reviewer stating "medicine was pushed" – I encountered the complete opposite. I've seen more than one psychiatrist over the years who did just that, "Here's some pills, good bye" or "Are you sure you really need to be taking this medicine? Maybe it's all in your head." (I wish I were joking – the irony is overwhelming). Dr. Randhava is incredibly intelligent and is able to communicate his knowledge in a way that feels relatable for those of us without a medical degree. He is genuine, kind, and truly cares about his patients. After years of doctor mediocrity and building insecurities, Dr. Randhava made me feel like myself again – for that I'm incredibly grateful.
About Dr. Karan Randhava, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1467531160
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randhava has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randhava accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randhava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Randhava works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Randhava. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randhava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randhava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randhava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.