Dr. Karan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karan Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Karan Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Scottsdale - Ortho13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 935-6937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel performed my surgery for my left Achilles rupture. He clearly explained my options to help me make a decision, the surgery details, and post surgery protocols which made me feel at ease. He also continues to check on me post surgery through the recovery process. I highly recommend Dr. Patel
About Dr. Karan Patel, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1932442530
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
