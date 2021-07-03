Dr. Karan Moseley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moseley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karan Moseley, MD
Dr. Karan Moseley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Karan R Moseley MD1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 402, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 467-4454
Texas Health Behavioral Health Facility Arlington800 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 548-6270Monday5:30am - 4:00pmTuesday5:30am - 4:00pmWednesday5:30am - 4:00pmThursday5:30am - 4:00pmFriday5:30am - 4:00pmSaturday5:30am - 4:00pmSunday5:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve been going to Dr Moseley for 9 years. She is an excellent Doctor. She has a wonderful bedside manner and listens to your concerns. She provides compassionate care to her patients.
About Dr. Karan Moseley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Moseley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moseley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moseley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Moseley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moseley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moseley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moseley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.