Dr. Karan Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karan Kumar, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University.
Long Island Comprehensive Psychiatry PC180 Broadway Ste 103, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 797-0282
Long Island Comprehensive Psychiatry, PC560 S Broadway Ste 103, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 797-0282
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I’ve only been seeing him through tele-health, but thus far he is caring and shows concern. His office staff WERE horrible, but thankfully he fired them and things are 100% better.
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1063400042
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
