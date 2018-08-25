See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Fairfield, CA
Dr. Karan Julka, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Karan Julka, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karan Julka, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fairfield, CA. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine, Netherlands-Antilles and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.

Dr. Julka works at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthBay Health Urology - Fairfield
    1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 200, Fairfield, CA 94533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northbay Medical Center
  • Northbay Vacavalley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Karan Julka, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1811963184
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Saba University School of Medicine, Netherlands-Antilles
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Karan Julka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Julka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Julka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Julka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Julka works at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Julka’s profile.

Dr. Julka has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Julka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Julka speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Julka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Julka.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Julka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Julka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

