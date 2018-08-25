Dr. Karan Julka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Julka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karan Julka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karan Julka, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fairfield, CA. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine, Netherlands-Antilles and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.
Dr. Julka works at
Locations
NorthBay Health Urology - Fairfield1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 200, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It is rare that you find a Physician that so dedicated and professionally trained as well as Dr. Julka. He saved a family members life. No other doctor that we were referred to was able to do so. If you need a doctor that can save you or give you the best medical option you have he is on the top of my list.
About Dr. Karan Julka, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Saba University School of Medicine, Netherlands-Antilles
Dr. Julka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Julka works at
Dr. Julka has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Julka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Julka speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Julka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Julka.
