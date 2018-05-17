Dr. Karan Johar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karan Johar, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Manhattan Office30 Central Park S Rm 1CD, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 371-8460
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I walked in with a lot of back pain. Not able to sleep because I couldn’t lay down with the pain. Dr. Johar is completely Amazing! So glad I found him. He gave me his time, answered all my questions without rushing me out, & gave me his suggestion of what he wanted to do. I can now lay down and be me again!! I will be back for a follow up in a few weeks. The best thing ever is No Surgery for me! Thanks to Dr. Johar!
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1982877106
- Medical College Wisconsin
- Washington University, St Louis
- SUNY Stony Brook
- MEDICAL SCHOOL
- State University of New York
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Johar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
