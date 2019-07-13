Overview

Dr. Karan Dixit, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Dixit works at Northwestern Medicine in Warrenville, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma), Brain Cancer and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.