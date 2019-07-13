See All Neurologists in Warrenville, IL
Dr. Karan Dixit, MD

Neurology
4.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karan Dixit, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Dixit works at Northwestern Medicine in Warrenville, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma), Brain Cancer and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center
    4405 Weaver Pkwy # 101, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 352-5450
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medical Group
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 582-2134
  3. 3
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-4360
  4. 4
    University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System
    1740 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 600-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurocutaneous Melanosis Chevron Icon
Neurocutaneous Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 13, 2019
    Spent a lot of time with us discussing everything in an easy to understand manner. He was very friendly and engaging. He's also very thorough!
    S-K — Jul 13, 2019
    About Dr. Karan Dixit, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225337017
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karan Dixit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dixit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dixit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dixit has seen patients for Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma), Brain Cancer and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dixit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
