Dr. Karan Dixit, MD
Dr. Karan Dixit, MD
Dr. Karan Dixit, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Dixit works at
Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center4405 Weaver Pkwy # 101, Warrenville, IL 60555
Northwestern Medical Group1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611
University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System1740 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Spent a lot of time with us discussing everything in an easy to understand manner. He was very friendly and engaging. He's also very thorough!
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1225337017
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Neurology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Dixit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dixit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dixit works at
Dr. Dixit has seen patients for Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma), Brain Cancer and Osteosarcoma, and more.
Dr. Dixit speaks Persian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.