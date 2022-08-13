Dr. Karan Chawdhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chawdhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karan Chawdhary, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in York, PA.
Dr. Chawdhary works at
WellSpan Rheumatology292 SAINT CHARLES WAY, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 851-6236
- Danbury Hospital
- WellSpan York Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a long time patient at this practice. Dr Chawdhary is new to the practice, so I didn’t know what to expect. He was excellent! Seemed very interested in my health history and what is happening now. He seems very thorough, skilled and knowledgeable. I would definitely recommend him to others!
- Rheumatology
- English
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
