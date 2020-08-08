Overview

Dr. Karan Bhalla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Bhalla works at Orion Medical in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Friendswood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.