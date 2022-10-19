Overview

Dr. Karan Bath, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Rajasthan / Dr. S.N. Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.



Dr. Bath works at General Surgery Of Southaven in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.