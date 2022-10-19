Dr. Karan Bath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karan Bath, MD
Overview
Dr. Karan Bath, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Rajasthan / Dr. S.N. Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.
Locations
General Surgery Of Southaven401 Southcrest Cir Ste 210, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 513-3246
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Molina Healthcare
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best 1st visits, to a new Dr.’s office and his staff are awesome too, had my out patient surgery on Monday I was treated like I was family, not just a person or number, and I appreciate everything they are doing for me
About Dr. Karan Bath, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Maimonides Med Ctr/Coney Island Hosp
- University of Rajasthan / Dr. S.N. Medical College
- General Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.