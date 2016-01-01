Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karamjit Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Karamjit Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Singh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sierra Vista Hospital8001 Bruceville Rd, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 288-0300
-
2
Country Home Care9370 W Stockton Blvd Ste 130, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 647-4044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
About Dr. Karamjit Singh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1083930440
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.