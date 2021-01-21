Overview

Dr. Karamjit Khanduja, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Khanduja works at Colon and Rectal Surgery Inc in Columbus, OH with other offices in Grove City, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.