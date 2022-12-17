Overview

Dr. Karam Moon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Moon works at Arizona Neurosurgery & Spine in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.