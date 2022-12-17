Dr. Karam Moon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karam Moon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karam Moon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Locations
Arizona Neurosurgery & Spine3211 S Mercy Rd Ste 211, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions
Arizona Neurosurgery & Spine1331 N 7th St Ste 405, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 254-3151
Peoria Office9139 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 275, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (602) 254-3151Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Hi. I was referred to dr. moon in sept due to excessive headaches. When I first met him I was stunned and also didn’t like him cause he needed to cut into my head, he was explaining where and how he needed to perform surgery. I was terrified to have the conversation. .Let me paint a picture. I came with symptoms of headache, nausea, light sensitivity and on medication for headaches. I wore sunglasses everywhere. So as I was waiting to say yes for surgery I was looking for anything negative about Dr. Moon. No one has nothing mean, nothing bad, and all the surgeons praised him explained he is a blessing from God. Waited a month and I finally made the decision to have him perform the surgery. It was very rough surgery but all my symptoms are gone. ;) I have no pain meds and can return to work slowly. (Ps my girlfriends think he’s very hot).
About Dr. Karam Moon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1104147909
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Washington
