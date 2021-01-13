Dr. Kara Wanchick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wanchick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Wanchick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kara Wanchick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine|University Of Toledo School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Wanchick works at
Orange Park Surgical Specialists9680 Argyle Forest Blvd Ste 20, Jacksonville, FL 32222 Directions (904) 590-4350
HCA Florida Orange Park Surgical Specialists - Jacksonville1825 Kingsley Ave Ste 150, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 605-3040
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Highly recommend. She took her time to thoroughly explain my diagnosis and assure my comfort for surgery.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1679656961
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami|University of Miami Hospital
- Naval Medical Center
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine|University Of Toledo School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Wanchick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wanchick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wanchick using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wanchick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wanchick works at
Dr. Wanchick has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wanchick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wanchick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wanchick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wanchick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wanchick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.