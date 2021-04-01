Overview

Dr. Kara Wallace, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Wallace works at Kara W Wallace MD in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.