Dr. Vormittag has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kara Vormittag, MD
Overview
Dr. Kara Vormittag, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They graduated from RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Vormittag works at
Locations
N S U H - Buffalo Grove15 S Mchenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 618-9530
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC21481 N Rand Rd, Kildeer, IL 60047 Directions (847) 618-9655
Northwest Community Health Services Inc199 W Rand Rd, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 618-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an appointment with Dr. Vormittag at the NCH Urgent Care facility in Mt. Prospect last weekend. Dr. Vormittag was knowledgeable, extremely thorough and very helpful. I would highly recommend her services to others.
About Dr. Kara Vormittag, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1497901292
Education & Certifications
- RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vormittag accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Vormittag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vormittag works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vormittag. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vormittag.
