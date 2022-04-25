Overview

Dr. Kara Stavros, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Stavros works at Lifespan Physician Group in Providence, RI with other offices in West Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Muscular Dystrophy (MD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.