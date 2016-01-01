Overview

Dr. Kara Shrum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Shrum works at AnMed Gynecology in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.