Dr. Kara Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kara Shah, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229 Directions (513) 745-5510MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Kenwood Dermatology8250 Kenwood Crossing Way Ste 101, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 745-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah has treated my son before. We came in recently for a full body skin examination. He had several moles I was concerned about. She provided great educational materials and assured us he was in good health. Great bedside manner!!!
About Dr. Kara Shah, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1710007026
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Dermatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
