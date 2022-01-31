See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Kara Shah, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kara Shah, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at Cincinnati Childrens Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
    3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 745-5510
    Kenwood Dermatology
    8250 Kenwood Crossing Way Ste 101, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 745-5510

Hospital Affiliations
  • Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center

Dermatitis
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Morphea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Morphea
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Alba Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Viral Exanthem Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Jan 31, 2022
Dr. Shah has treated my son before. We came in recently for a full body skin examination. He had several moles I was concerned about. She provided great educational materials and assured us he was in good health. Great bedside manner!!!
Betty S. — Jan 31, 2022
Photo: Dr. Kara Shah, MD
About Dr. Kara Shah, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
English
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1710007026
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
Residency
  • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Medical Education
  • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Dermatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kara Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shah works at Cincinnati Childrens Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.