Overview

Dr. Kara Schultz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Glaucoma Surgery and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.