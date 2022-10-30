Dr. Kara Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Schultz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kara Schultz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Glaucoma Surgery and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3030 W Salt Creek Ln Ste 300, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 978-4535
-
2
Seigle-ackermann Eye Associates1670 Capital St Ste 100, Elgin, IL 60124 Directions (847) 888-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schultz was okay, the office staff were flakes. No one knew what the other person was doing. One person dialated my eye just to have another say you should not have done that. The staff was very aloof also.
About Dr. Kara Schultz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1629276118
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schultz has seen patients for Astigmatism, Glaucoma Surgery and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
