Dr. Kara Prickett, MD
Overview
Dr. Kara Prickett, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1400 Tullie Rd NE Fl 1, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 785-5437
Egleston Pedatric Group2620 SATELLITE BLVD, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (404) 785-8000
Emory University Hospital Midtown550 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 686-4411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
performed surgery on both of my children and couldn’t be happier with outcome. explained things in an easy manor and helped eased my worries
About Dr. Kara Prickett, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
