Dr. Pretzlaff accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kara Pretzlaff, MD
Overview
Dr. Kara Pretzlaff, MD is a Dermatologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Locations
Fife Dermatology P.c.1736 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012 Directions (702) 255-6647
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
first appointment took a lot of time, very friendly, glad that she is our choice for a dermatoligist
About Dr. Kara Pretzlaff, MD
- Dermatology
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
