Dr. Kara Pretzlaff, MD

Dermatology
5 (1)
7 years of experience
Dr. Kara Pretzlaff, MD is a Dermatologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

Dr. Pretzlaff works at Vivida Dermatology in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Fife Dermatology P.c.
    1736 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Pemphigoid
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Plantar Wart
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Skin Tag Removal
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    Dec 20, 2019
    first appointment took a lot of time, very friendly, glad that she is our choice for a dermatoligist
    About Dr. Kara Pretzlaff, MD

    Dermatology
    7 years of experience
    English
    1760878029
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

