Overview

Dr. Kara Morita, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Morita works at Childrens Medical Assocs Inc in Aiea, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.