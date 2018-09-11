Dr. Kara Morita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Morita, MD
Overview
Dr. Kara Morita, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Morita works at
Locations
-
1
Ryan N. Sumida M.d. Inc.99-128 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 211, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 488-8441
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morita?
Dr Kara is amazing...great personality with the kids and adults!!!
About Dr. Kara Morita, MD
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1396178166
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA)
- UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
- University Of Southern California
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morita has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morita accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morita works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Morita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.