Dr. Kara Mia Stratton, MD
Overview
Dr. Kara Mia Stratton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Stratton works at
Locations
Novant Health Mint Hill OB/GYN - Physicians Plaza8201 Healthcare Loop Ste 302, Charlotte, NC 28215 Directions (704) 951-1040
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kara Mia Stratton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
