Dr. Lamattina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kara Lamattina, MD
Overview
Dr. Kara Lamattina, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Lamattina works at
Locations
-
1
Wills Eye Hospital840 Walnut St Ste 1210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kara Lamattina, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1568788040
Education & Certifications
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University/Wills Eye
- Stroger Hospital of Cook County
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamattina works at
Dr. Lamattina has seen patients for Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more.
Dr. Lamattina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamattina, there are benefits to both methods.