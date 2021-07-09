Overview

Dr. Kara Kvilekval, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Kvilekval works at Vascular Associates Of Long Island, P.C. in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.