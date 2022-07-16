Dr. Kara Kozlowski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozlowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Kozlowski, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kara Kozlowski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Eureka, MO.
Dr. Kozlowski works at
Metro Foot Specialists LLC521 N VIRGINIA AVE, Eureka, MO 63025 Directions (636) 938-5006
Metro Foot Specialists1747 Smizer Station Rd Ste 3A, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 825-6100
- 3 1040 Old Des Peres Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 991-3668
St Louis Medical Clinic PC3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 100B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (636) 587-3668
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Our grandson was visiting from Baltimore and had a very painful, ingrown toenail. I called her office at 8:00 am and My grandson was seen at 1:00 pm the same day. Dr. Kozlowski was so personable and engaging with our 15 year old. She listened carefully to his past history and explained her treatment plan in detail. She was able to relieve the pressure and his pain. We were so grateful for her expertise and care. If you are looking for a wonderful podiatrist, I would definitely recommend Dr. Kozlowski!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1609854579
Dr. Kozlowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozlowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozlowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozlowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozlowski.
