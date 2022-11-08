Overview

Dr. Kara Kort, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Kort works at Living Proof MD in Fayetteville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.