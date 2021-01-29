Dr. Kara Kimberly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimberly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Kimberly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kara Kimberly, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntingdon, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine - Marshall University and is affiliated with Billings Clinic, Penn Highlands Dubois, Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Upmc Altoona.
Dr. Kimberly works at
Locations
-
1
Huntingdon Pediatric Associates1227 Warm Springs Ave Ste 301, Huntingdon, PA 16652 Directions (814) 643-8332
-
2
Billings Clinic Cody801 N 29th St, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 238-2500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Penn Highlands ENT807 Turnpike Ave Ste 230, Clearfield, PA 16830 Directions (814) 768-2822
-
4
Tyrone Hospital187 Hospital Dr, Tyrone, PA 16686 Directions (814) 684-1255MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Billings Clinic
- Penn Highlands Dubois
- Penn Highlands Huntingdon
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kimberly is awesome. She is very caring, understanding. Informative and professional. She explained everything in detail before and after my surgery to both myself and my husband. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kara Kimberly, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1477530756
Education & Certifications
- Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine - Marshall University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kimberly has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimberly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
