Overview

Dr. Kara Kimberly, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntingdon, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine - Marshall University and is affiliated with Billings Clinic, Penn Highlands Dubois, Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Kimberly works at JC Blair Pediatric Care Center in Huntingdon, PA with other offices in Billings, MT, Clearfield, PA and Tyrone, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.